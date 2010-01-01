 
With step-by-step animation, any element of the page can be assigned motion sequences and allow users to interact with the elements.
ADD NEW STEPS TO YOUR STEP-BY-STEP ANIMATION
CHANGE THE SETTINGS OF EACH ELEMENT FOR EACH STEP
ADD A NEW ELEMENT TO ZERO BLOCK ARTBOARD
POSITION OF THE ELEMENT
SPEED OF MOVEMENT
SIZE OF THE ELEMENT
ANGLE OF ROTATION
TRANSPARENCY
Among the myriad definitions of graphic design, one of the most illuminating is by the American designer and writer Jessica Helfand. According to Helfand, graphic design is a 'visual language uniting harmony and balance, colour and light, scale and tension, form and content. But it is also an idiomatic language, a language of cues and puns and symbols and allusions, of cultural references and perceptual inferences that challenge both the intellect and the eye.

I like Helfand's definition. Her first sentence is a conventional summary of graphic design; few would argue with it. But her second sentence throws a punch: it alludes to design's expressive power and higher intent. Even as a recalcitrant teenager I sensed graphic design's emotive potency. I didn't even know there was such a thing as graphic design, but I lovingly copied lettering from album covers, magazines, cereal boxes and comic books. I didn't copy other elements; only the lettering. I liked the way that particular letterforms gave words added meaning. I noticed that the same words in a different typeface were not necessarily as beguiling. Copying letterforms is a common enough occupation among bored teenagers — it seems to have a calming effect on to hormones: it was used memorably as a trope for disaffected youth by Geoff McFetridge in his title sequence for Sofia Coppola's film The Virgin Suicides.
////////// HOW TO BE A GRAPHIC DESIGNER AND NOT TO LOSE YOUR SOUL
SOMETHING ABOUT

The Game Boy is an 8-bit handheld game console which was developed and manufactured by Nintendo and first released on April 21, 1989.
A FACT

The Game Boy is Nintendo's first handheld game console and it combined features from both the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game & Watch.
LAYOUT

The Game Boy has four operation buttons labeled "A", "B", "SELECT", and "START", as well as a directional pad.
GAMES

The Game Boy first launched with Super Mario Land, Alleyway, Baseball and Yakuman. For the North American launches, Tetris and Tennis were also featured, while Yakuman was never released outside of Japan.
INTUITIVE INTERFACE THAT WILL HELP YOU MAKE YOUR IDEAS A REALITY IN NO TIME AT ALL
Click on element to animate it
Choose trigger to start animation
Add new steps of animtion
Change properties of object for every new step
Open step-by-step animation in the Zero Block settings
Select the start point for the animation: on scroll, at a certain point in time, on click or hover
Add this new step and change some property of the element
Publish your ideas
